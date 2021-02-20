Headlines

Education

india

Nursery Admission 2021-22: Delhi Govt grants one month relaxation in age limit, cannot exceed four years

Any parent seeking age relaxation in respect of their ward may approach the school principal through manual application for his or her consideration.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 20, 2021, 07:55 PM IST

Nursery Admission 2021-22: The Delhi government on Saturday asked the schools in the national capital to provide a 30-day relaxation in the age criteria to students for nursery admissions.

In a letter to schools, Directorate of Education (DOE) said, "It is reiterated that age relaxation of up to 30 days may be granted at the level of the heads of the school in both the minimum and maximum age limit."

Therefore, any parent seeking age relaxation in respect of their ward may approach the school principal through a manual application for his or her consideration, it further added.

Criteria for admission

The age criterion is fixed by the DOE every year since 2018.

Relaxations have been granted in previous sessions too. 

There is an upper limit for admissions in the nursery, KG and class 1.

The child cannot be more than four years of age for admission in the nursery as on March 31

For KG, the child cannot be more than five years and for class 1 it is six years.

The process for nursery admissions in schools across the NCR commenced on Thursday.

The application window will close on March 4.

Important dates regarding admission

As per the notified schedule, the first list of selected children will be displayed on March 20, followed by the second list that will appear on March 25. The subsequent list for admission, if any, on March 27. The entire admission process will conclude on March 31.

Usually, admissions for nursery students in the NCR begin in the last week of November.

The Delhi government officials had in December said that a proposal to scrap nursery admissions is being considered as the schools have been closed for nine months due to COVID-19 and will remain closed till a vaccine is available.

