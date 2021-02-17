Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Registration begins tomorrow - Check required documents, admission process

In view of COVID-19, the Delhi government has decided to conduct the admission process for nursery classes completely online this year.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021 will commence from Thursday, February 18, 2021, in the private schools. Forms for these three entry-level classes needs to be filled by March 4, 2021.

Schools were asked to notify their number of seats and admission criteria by February 15. The admission process will begin for KG, class 1 and nursery classes across 1,700 schools.

In all Delhi schools, 75% of seats in nursery classes are reserved for general category students. The rest of the seats are divided between the economically weaker section (EWS) students and disadvantaged (DG) categories students.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Important Dates

The online registration process for nursery will start from - February 18, 2021

Last date to fill the form - March 4, 2021

The first list for the admission will be released on - March 20, 2021

The second list will be out by - March 25, 2021

Admission process will take place by - March 31, 2021

The classes will begin from - April 1, 2021

Delhi Nursery Admissions to be held online

In view of COVID-19, the Delhi government has decided to conduct the admission process for nursery classes completely online this year. While submitting the online application form for the Delhi nursery admissions 2021, parents will have to submit several documents online as well.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Documents required

Child's passport-size photograph

Mother's/Father's/Guardian's passport size photograph

Family photograph (mother, father, and child)

Address proof

Child's birth certificate

Child's Aadhar card

Delhi Nursery Admission 2021: Registration Proces

1. Visit the official website of the school that you want to apply for.

2. Click on the admissions 2021-22 tab on the homepage.

3. A login window will open.

4. Register your ward by filling in the required information.

5. Upload your required documents.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021 - Important points

Age limit

According to the rules, a child has to be four years old to take admission in Nursery class, five years for KG class and the child should be less than six years to take admission in Class 1.

Reservation

There is a 22% reservation in entry-level classes for EWS/DG category students, and 3% for children with special needs (CWSN). The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) will conduct the admission of these students through a centralised process.