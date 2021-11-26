Search icon
NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for various posts – Check salary, eligibility and last date

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021: Interested candidates can check the advertisement released on NTPC's official website- ntpc.co.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 26, 2021, 10:47 AM IST

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) to conclude the recruitment process soon for 15 Executive (Hydro) in Mechanical and Civil Engineering. The last date to apply is November 30, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC Executive Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Executive (Hydro)

No. of Vacancy: 15          

Pay Scale: 60000/- (Per Month)

Discipline wise Details                                                                 

Mechanical       

UR: 04  

EWS: 

OBC: 01

SC: 0     

Total: 05

Civil      

UR: 06  

EWS: 01               

OBC: 02

SC: 01   

Total: 10

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done B.E./B.Tech in Mechanical/Civil Engineering with minimum 60% marks. The candidate must have one year of post-qualification experience.

Age Limit: 35 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net-Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card OR Challan

For GEN/OBC/EWS: 300/-            

For SC/ST/PWD/XSM: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the website careers.ntpc.co.in.

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: November 16, 2021

Last date for online application submission: November 30, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: November 30, 2021

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Interviews.

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2021 notification: careers.ntpc.co.in 

