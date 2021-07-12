NTA NEET 2021 to be held on September 12, registrations to begin from July 13

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) 2021 will be held on September 12, 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow (July 13) through the NTA websites, informed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Earlier, NEET 2021 exam was scheduled to be held on August 1.

NEET 2021 application process

Interested candidates can register and fill form at ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in from Tuesday.

Documents needed to fill the form

— Scanned or e-copy of passport size photographs of the candidate

— Scanned copy of the signature of the candidate

— Scanned image of e-version of left-hand thumb impression of the student

— Class 10th Certificate

Examinations centres increased

"In order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020," Education Minister informed.

In order to ensure social distancing norms, number of cities where examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 12, 2021

Pradhan further said that face mask will be provided to all candidates at the exam centres to ensure adherence to Covid-19 norms.

"To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc will also be ensured," he said.

Candidates can keep a close check on the official website, i.e., ntaneet.nic.in for more updates.