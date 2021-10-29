NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam result date, time, final answer key to be released soon - Latest updates students must know

The NEET result 2021 is likely to be declared soon at neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) result is likely to be declared soon. NEET UG Result will be available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in once released. National Testing Agency (NTA) is also expected to release the final answer key and the scorecards of the candidates soon.

The preliminary answer key has already been released by the testing agency for NEET 2021 entrance exam. Aspirants were provided with a time window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key.

NEET UG 2021 was conducted on September 12. A total of 16.14 lakh candidates registered for NEET UG 2021, over 95 per cent of applicants appeared for the test.

NEET Result: How to check result

- Go to the NTA NEET website on neet.nta.nic.in.

- On the home page, click on the NEET Result link.

- Enter the required login details.

- Your result will be displayed on the screen.

- Check the result and download the page.

- Keep a printout for further need.

After the Supreme Court allowed it to go ahead and announce the NEET 2021 entrance exam result, NTA has still not confirmed the result date. The agency had told in court that the final result was ready to be declared. Therefore, candidates can expect the result soon. Earlier, the NEET 2021 entrance exam result was expected to be released around Diwali.

When the NEET 2021 result is declared, NTA will provide a category-wise merit list of All India Rank (AIR) to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and Ministry of AYUSH. After NEET 2021 Entrance Exam, aspirants will have to undergo NEET counselling to get admissions in medical and dental colleges for MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and BAMS courses. The NEET 2021 counselling session will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)