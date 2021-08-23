NTA NEET 2021: Dos and Don'ts for candidates before medical entrance

Here are some of the important guidelines that the students must keep in mind while preparing for the NEET UG 2021, which will be conducted on Sep 12.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently announced the date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 for undergraduate admissions. The examination is set to be conducted across the country in several centres on September 12, 2021.

As there are less than three weeks left for the examination, students must be nearing the final stages of their preparations. We have come up with some important guidelines the candidates must keep in mind while completing their preparations for the medical entrance exam.

NEET UG 2021: Dos and Don'ts for candidates

Make sure that you have covered each topic coming in the examination at least once. It might not be possible to study each topic thoroughly during the final days before the exam but try to go over each topic in all three subjects once.

Reserve the last two or three days before the NEET 2021 examination for revision. Don’t leave any important topics for the last day of the preparation time. Make sure that you have revised all the formulas and important concepts before the exam.

Try to solve as many question papers from the previous years as you can. It will help you revise your concepts as well as better time management.

Get a good night’s sleep before the examination and try not to stay up too late with the revision, as it can cause restlessness and anxiety on the examination day.

Try not to revise lengthy concepts the morning of the NEET UG 2021 exam, as it can lead to confusion and lack of clarity regarding the theoretical topics.

Make sure that you have downloaded and taken a printout of the NEET UG 2021 admit card a few days before the examination. Ensure that you carry the admit card to the examination centre, or you will be denied entry.

Visit the NEET examination centre a day before the entrance test to figure out the best possible route for the same. Try to reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the exam time to avoid last minute traffic.

Make sure that all the items you are carrying are in accordance with the guidelines issued by the NTA for NEET UG 2021. Also ensure that you are carrying your own sanitiser and face mask for the exam.

Make sure that you abide by the Covid-19 safety norms and maintain proper social distancing at the examination centre.

When you’re inside the examination centre, follow the instructions of the invigilators with diligence and make sure that you fill out your OMR sheet carefully to avoid any errors.