NTA JEE Main session 1 admit card out: Official website, how to download here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Exam 2024 session 1. Candidates who appeared for the NTA JEE exam 2024 can check the admit card from the official website-- jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The JEE Main 2024 session 1 exam is scheduled to be held on January 24. The paper 1 or BE/BTech exam will be held on January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1 in two shifts in all days while the paper 2 or BArch BPlanning examination is scheduled for the second shift on January 24.

The first shift will begin at 9 am and it will continue till 12 pm. The second shift will begin at 3 pm and it will end at 6 pm. Candidates will need to log in to the NTA website with their application number and date of birth.

JEE Main session 1 admit card 2024: How to download