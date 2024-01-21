Headlines

Education

Education

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Big update students need to know

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: The new system of twice-a-year board exams for Class X and XII will not be compulsory.

article-main

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 09:00 AM IST

Edited by

As per the latest updates, students starting their 10th and 12th studies in 2024-25 will be the first batch to have the opportunity to sit for the multiple board format, TOI reported. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the first exams in the latest format from 2025, except for the one instance in 2021 when the exam was split into two due to COVID-19, according to a senior official at the Ministry of Education. With this change, the traditional single-board examination system will no longer apply.  

In an interview with TOI, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced in October 2023 that the twice-a-year board exam would be implemented starting from the  2024-25 academic year. “This means this will be adopted from the 2025 board exams for Class X and XII. This will be effective from the present Class IX and XI students,” Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan then said, TOI reported.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated in an interview with the news agency PTI in October 2023 that students will not be required to appear for the twice-yearly board exams for classes 10 and 12 and that the alternative is being given to lessen stress brought on by the fear of missing out on a chance. Mr. Pradhan stated in an interview with PTI that a serious conversation about "dummy schools" is long overdue and that the problem cannot be ignored. It is not required for students to appear for the twice-yearly board exams for classes 10 and 12.

