NEET UG 2022: Aspirants demand second chance, #NEETUGsecondattempt trends on Twitter

Some students are demanding re-NEET following the irregularities in the examination and the rigging of NEET paper.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 02:35 PM IST

File photo

NTA successfully conducted the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) on July 17, 2022, students are now demanding fr a second attempt for the NEET UG exam. Taking to twitter medical aspirants are now demanding for a second attempt for the NEET UG exam. 

The demand for NEET UG second attempt comes as the CBI arrested eight people including a 'mastermind' for compromising the NEET examination held on July 17. CBI has busted a mass rigging racket in NEET-UG 2022 exam and arrested eight accused including mastermind and solvers who were impersonating on behalf of candidates.

In addition to the cheating ring exposed by the CBI, problems in the NEET exam were also reported from Rajasthan's Nagaur district, where the paper was administered much past the exam's stated end time.

The exam was held after the NEET UG 2022 deadline, which was 5.20 p.m. on July 17, as per Beniwal's tweet from St. Paul's School in Kuchaman of the Nagaur district.

