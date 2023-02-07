Ministry of Health extends NEET PG 2023 internship deadline: Know new dates, other details here

NEET PG 2023 internship deadline extended | Photo: PTI

Amid protests by doctors to postpone the NEET PG 2023, the Ministry of Health has decided to extend the last date of internship completion for eligibility to August 11, 2023. This decision was taken considering the future of over 13,000 MBBS students who were not eligible for the NEET PG 2023 exam due to the delayed internship. Earlier, the student union body, ABVP had submitted a letter to extend the internship deadline to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

News agency ANI, Tweeted in this regard and wrote, "Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students across 5 States/UTs who were not eligible for NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, MoHFW has decided to extend last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 11th Aug 2023: Ministry of Health."

Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students across 5 States/UTs who were not eligible for NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, MoHFW has decided to extend last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 11th Aug 2023: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/AP4elxFf15 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023

Although this brings a sigh of relief for NEET PG 2023 aspirants, there has been no update regarding the postponement of the NEET PG 2023 exam.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a warning to candidates against fake notices circulating on social media regarding NEET PG 2023 Exam dates. The notice carries rescheduled exam dates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses.

The Ministry has shared the fake notice on its official Twitter handle and wrote, “This message is circulating on some social media platforms regarding rescheduling of NEET-PG 2023 examination. The message is #FAKE. Be careful. Do not share such FAKE messages with others.”

#FakeNews



This message is circulating on some social media platforms regarding rescheduling of NEET-PG 2023 examination.



The message is #FAKE.



Be careful. Do not share such FAKE messages with others. pic.twitter.com/Ooey2SvESL — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) February 7, 2023

Read: Postpone NEET PG 2023 exam: Health Ministry issues new warning over exam date, check details inside

According to NBE's official notification, the NEET PG 2023 examination admit card will be released on February 27 and the NEET PG exam will be conducted on March 5. Candidates are advised to check the official website of NBE for official updates and not trust any other alternative website.