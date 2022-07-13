NEET PG 2022 result for AIQ seats declared: See direct link, official notice, how to check

NEET PG Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG Result 2022 for All India 50 per cent Quota, AIQ seats. Candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2022 under the AIQ category can check their results from the official website--natboard.edu.in.

As per the official notice, the merit list in respect of admission to All India 50 per cent quota MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses (2022 admission session) has been declared and can be seen on the NBEMS website. The cut-off scores for AIQ quota are 275 for General/ EWS category, 245 for SC/ST/OBC including PwD of SC/ST/OBC category and 260 for the UR-PWD category.

NEET PG Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in

Click on NEET PG Result 2022 link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can also check the official notice by clicking here.

