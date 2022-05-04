NEET PG 2022: Medical entrance exam to be held on May 21 as per schedule, no postponement

(Image Source: File Photo)

NEET PG 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) will be held as per scheduled on May 21, even as demand for postponement of medical entrance grows. This was confirmed by sources in Health Ministry to a leading media house.

As per the report, the decision was taken in a meeting attended by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, held on Saturday. This comes amid the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) joining the postgraduate medical aspirants, urging to delay the exam 'for a reasonable period' considering that both NEET PG 2021 exam and the counselling process was delayed.

Medical aspirants across the country say that due to the delayed counselling of last year, they do not have sufficient time to prepare for the upcoming NEET PG 2022 exam. The counselling process, scheduled to begin in October, 2021, was put on hold following a Supreme Court case against 27% reservation for OBC and 10% reservation for OBC candidates in UG and PG medical admissions.

The process finally started on January 12 but again, following SC's intervention the mop-up round was cancelled and a special round was conducted. Earlier, NEET PG aspirants, and several other doctors' associations had written to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to postpone the NEET PG exams 2022, citing delay in the counselling process.

The NEET PG exam is conducted every year as an online test for applicants seeking admission to MD, MS or Postgraduate Diploma programmes in all medical colleges, universities in India except AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST and JIPMER.