NEET PG 2022: Amid demands to delay exam, latest update that students must know

File Photo

Even as some doctors’ unions have asked for postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022), the date is unlikely to be revised. The exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be held as per schedule on May 21, sources in Health Ministry have confirmed to a leading news outlet.

The decision to keep the date for the NEET unchanged was reportedly taken at a meeting on Saturday (April 30), which also had Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in attendance.

Meanwhile, doctors’ union the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) joined the call to postpone the NEET PG 2022 exam. NEET PG aspirants are urging the centre to postpone the date for a “for a reasonable period”.

Why aspirants want NEET PG 2022 exam date postponed?

PG medical aspirants want more time before the NEET PG 2022 exam in light of the fact that the exam and counselling process for NEET PG 2021 exam had suffered delays. Due to the delayed process last year, aspirants say that they have been unable to get sufficient amount of time to prepare for this year’s exam.

The NEET PG 2021 counselling process was initially slated to commence in October 2021, but was put on hold due to a case in the Supreme Court against reservation for OBC candidates in medical UG, PG admissions. The counselling process then began on January 12, 2022 but another SC intervention saw the mop-up round scrapped. A special round was conducted.

Doctors’ associations and NEET PG aspirants have urged President Kovind, PM Modi and Health Minister Mandaviya to delay the NEET PG exam 2022.

READ | Big UGC update: This subject to be compulsory in all universities, higher education institutions