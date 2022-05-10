NEET UG 2022: Application window to close soon, check registration details, steps to apply

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 registration process is currently underway.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application process for NEET 2022 on May 15. Earlier the last date to register for the exam was May 6.

The entrance exam is scheduled for July 17 as a pen and paper-based test. The exam will be of 200 minutes and will consist of 200 questions. NEET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages.

Medical aspirants can register themselves for the NTA NEET 2022 for undergraduate through the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA NEET 2022: Steps to apply at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Select the 'Registrations for NEET-UG 2022' link.

Step 3: Register and fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload all the necessary documents and pay the required registration fee.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.

NTA NEET 2022: Application fee

General category - Fees have been increased to Rs 1,600 from Rs 1,500

For candidates from outside India - Fees hiked to Rs 8,500 from Rs 7,500

EWS/OBC/NCL - Rs 1,500, and for SC/ST - Rs 800.

NTA NEET 2022: Documents required for registration

1. Scanned copy of passport size photo (10 KB and 200 KB in size

Postcard size photo)

2. Scan of your signature (between 4 KB and 30 KB in size).

3. Left and Right-hand fingers and thumb impressions

4. Class 10 pass certificate

5. Category Certificate (if applicable)

6. PwD Certificate (if applicable)

7. Citizenship Certificate (if applicable)