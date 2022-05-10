RPSC Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for 9,760 posts, check eligibility, selection process

File Photo

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for the post of teacher. The last date to apply for the posts is today i.e. May 10, 2022. A total of 9,760 vacancies (RPSC senior teachers) will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of RPSC - www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Hindi: 1298

English: 1668

Maths: 1613

Science: 1565

Sanskrit: 1800

Social Science: 1640

Urdu: 106

Punjabi: 70

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibilty criteria

Age limit: 18 to 40 years of age

The candidates should have a Post Graduation degree (minimum).

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on a written examination.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Syllabus and pattern of exam

The exam will be of a total of 500 marks and two papers will be held. The first will be 200 marks and the second 300 marks. Both the papers will have 100 questions, which will be MCQ-based. Candidates will get two hours to solve the paper.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

General, EWS, OBC, and BC category candidates - Rs 350

OBC and BC category candidates of Rajasthan - Rs 250

SC, ST, and PH category candidates - Rs 150