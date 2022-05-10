Search icon
RPSC Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for 9,760 posts, check eligibility, selection process

A total of 9,760 vacancies (RPSC senior teachers) will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 10, 2022, 01:51 PM IST

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for the post of teacher. The last date to apply for the posts is today i.e. May 10, 2022. A total of 9,760 vacancies (RPSC senior teachers) will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of RPSC - www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy 

Hindi: 1298
English: 1668 
Maths: 1613 
Science: 1565 
Sanskrit: 1800 
Social Science: 1640 
Urdu: 106 
Punjabi: 70 

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibilty criteria 

Age limit: 18 to 40 years of age 

The candidates should have a Post Graduation degree (minimum).

Check all the other details via this official notification link 

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process 

Candidates will be selected based on a written examination.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Syllabus and pattern of exam

The exam will be of a total of 500 marks and two papers will be held. The first will be 200 marks and the second 300 marks. Both the papers will have 100 questions, which will be MCQ-based. Candidates will get two hours to solve the paper.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee 

General, EWS, OBC, and BC category candidates - Rs 350
OBC and BC category candidates of Rajasthan - Rs 250 
SC, ST, and PH category candidates - Rs 150

