Mohd Badar announces opening of HBN Events Academy in UP's Lucknow

Mohd Badar in such gloomy times is all set to bring a ray of hope in the lives of the youngsters by introducing the HBN Events Academy soon in UP.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 29, 2020, 01:34 PM IST

Event Management as a career and industry is in dire straits at present. In India, out of approximately 160 event management colleges around 84% are private, 14% are government/public, and the rest of them are public-private. And when you budge towards Uttar Pradesh the percentage declines even more. 

Mohd Badar in such gloomy times is all set to bring a ray of hope in the lives of the youngsters by introducing the HBN Events Academy soon in UP. Many youngsters aspire to pursue the course of Event Management but due to a lack of choices, they scrap the idea in their mind itself.

Especially, students from UP are observed to be tilted towards Interior Designing but are not able to get access to it. The platform that Mr. Badar is going to provide them will be a forlorn hope. The HBN Events Academy will offer exceptional and prominent knowledge to the students. The academy will make them expertise in the industry. For any foundation to be strong it is essential that the roots are nurtured well and for any the academy the roots are their Faculty. 

Mr. Badar believes the Faculty plays a crucial role in every Educational Institute. HBN Events Academy will stand out in the industry as Experts will be hired from the field. The dissemination of knowledge will be into consideration but parallel to that core values and vision too will be propagated among them. Additionally, Leadership & Teamwork together are the heart of the event management industry, the students will be trained to build up the traits.

"The Event Management industry is a pool of opportunities and comes along a promising future for the people. Especially, the young generation is already an abundance of talent and if guided properly then their brains will become more polished and the ideas will start showering like never before. And, HBN Events Academy is all set to soon accomplish it." adds Mohd Badar.

The pandemic has put the world on standstill. But even the toughest times can't put a hold on the plans of Mr. Badar, he knows how to cross the hurdles and blow the problems away. According to him, this is the phase of everyone's life that needs major steps to be on the right path. Hard work and never say never attitude is what everyone needs to adopt.

Earlier, Mohd Badar the CEO and Founder of HBN Events has contributed towards society. Every year he organizes the Lucknow Health Run, in fact, recently he won the WOW awards, Asia, for the cause. The gentleman also founded Innovative Welfare Society,  also involved in various projects for women empowerment and education of children from low-income backgrounds.
Unprecedented times are being faced by everyone hence attitude and goal setting are all that we need in life.

This is a featured content.

