Education

Meet teacher-turned-IPS officer, who cracked UPSC in first attempt, secured AIR...

Know the inspiring story of this IPS officer who has earned the nick name 'lady singham' for himself.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

IPS Preeti Chandra hails from Rajasthan's Sikar and currently serving as the SP of Bikaner. She is the first woman SP of Bikaner. She is an extraordinary woman and a reputed IPS officer.  She has been given the nickname, "lady singham". Preeti Chandra was born in 1979. She belongs to Kundan village. IPS Chandra was a school teacher before she cracked the UPSC exam and cleared the toughest recruitment exam in the first attempt. 

Preeti Chandra worked hard to join the administrative service and cleared the UPSC exam on the first attempt in 2008 without any coaching and became an IPS officer. 

Preeti Chandra was first posted to Alwar, Rajasthan after becoming an IPS officer and became SSP. She served as SP in Bundi and Kota ACB. She was then transferred to the post of SP in Karauli and is currently holding the charge of SP in Bikaner. 

Apart from this, Preeti Chandra has also served as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jaipur Metro Corporation. When posted in Karauli, Preeti Chandra reined in many a criminal. As an SP, she created so much fear among dacoits, that many of them surrendered. IPS Preeti Chandra used to land in the ravines of Chambal with her team.

Read: Meet IAS officer Shishir Gupta, IIT grad who left high paying job, fought depression, cracked UPSC exam, got AIR...

Preeti Chandra, as SP Bundi, had busted a gang that pushed girls into flesh trade in Rajasthan and brought several accused behind bars. She reached several hideouts and carried out the operation and pulled out several minor girls from the hell of the flesh trade. After that, she was much talked about and that is why she was also named Lady Singham.

