Meet Pari Bishnoi, IAS officer and Gangtok SDM who is an Instagram star, her salary is...

Pari Bishnoi, an Indian Administrative Service officer, has become a social media star. Her inspirational story of how she cracked the IAS exam is inspiring other women to achieve the same. She comes from a middle-class household. Her father is an advocate and her mother is a GRP inspector.

Pari Bishnoi did her schooling from St Mary's Convent School in Ajmer. She studied at Delhi University's Indraprastha College for Women. She did her masters from MDS University, Ajmer. She studied political science. She also passed NET-JRF, which paved the way for her becoming a college professor. She secured 30th rank in the UPSC exam in 2020. It was her third attempt.

She was always a good student. She got 89 percent in Class 10 and 91 percent in Class 12. She learnt physics, maths, chemistry and biology in Class 12. She secured 76 percent marks in college.

In her first attempt she scored 99 marks in prelims, in second she scored 118, in third she scored 124.

According to reports, she is Level 10 in the pay matrix. Her basic pay was Rs 56,100. After adding all allowances, her gross salary was Rs 83,312. Rs 6500 is deducted for NPS. After this, her in hand salary was Rs 76700.

She lived a life of a monk when she was preparing for the exam, not even using mobile phones.