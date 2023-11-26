Headlines

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Dominant all-round performance guides India to 44-runs win over Australia, lead series 2-0

Meet man who left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, became IES officer at 22, his AIR was..

IMD update: Delhi records 10.4 degrees Celsius, light drizzle expected tonight

Annapurna Soni calls Shazia in The Railway Men her 'most difficult' role, reveals how she prepared for it | Exclusive

Meet one of youngest IAS, Ananya Singh who cracked UPSC in first attempt, got AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Dominant all-round performance guides India to 44-runs win over Australia, lead series 2-0

Meet man who left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, became IES officer at 22, his AIR was..

Annapurna Soni calls Shazia in The Railway Men her 'most difficult' role, reveals how she prepared for it | Exclusive

All time flop XI in IPL history​

Meet Ziva, daughter of India’s World Cup winning captain

Pakistan's Imam-Ul-Haq ties knot with Anmol Mehmood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Annapurna Soni calls Shazia in The Railway Men her 'most difficult' role, reveals how she prepared for it | Exclusive

Sunny Deol brutually trolled for laughing at Rajkumar Kohli's prayer meet: ‘Maiyat hai yaa party?'

Not Rashmika Mandanna, but this actress was cast opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, was replaced because...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet one of youngest IAS, Ananya Singh who cracked UPSC in first attempt, got AIR...

At the age of just 22, IAS Ananya Singh became an officer after successfully passing the UPSC exam. IAS Ananya Singh placed AIR 51 in the UPSC exam.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 10:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As one of India's most difficult exams, the UPSC requires candidates to study with unwavering devotion and resolve. IAS Ananya Singh is one of the few candidates who passes the UPSC exam on their first try, although many applicants need three or four tries to succeed. At the age of just 22, IAS Ananya Singh became an officer after successfully passing the UPSC exam. IAS Ananya Singh placed 51st in the UPSC exam.

Who is IAS Ananya Singh?

Ananya Singh, an IAS officer, is from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and attended St. Mary's Convent School for her education. Singh has consistently performed exceptionally well academically. She attended St. Mary's Convent School in Prayagraj for her education.

In the class 10 board exam, she received a score of 96%, and in the class 12, 98.25%. In both the 10th and 12th grades, she won the CISCE board in her district. Singh completed her education at Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce, where she earned an honors degree in economics.

She participated in the 2019 UPSC CSE and secured AIR 51 overall. When Singh saw the results of the government exam, she claimed she was shocked by her rank. At the age of just 22, she had achieved her childhood dream of becoming an IAS officer. At present, IAS Ananya Singh is assigned to the West Bengal cadre.

Ananya Singh, an IAS officer, enjoys reading and is an excellent synthesizer player. Ananya stated in an interview with Delhi Knowledge Track that she resumed her practice of writing answers to questions following her performance on the Main exam. 

She added that she was unable to devote much time to writing because of time constraints. She did, however, pass the UPSC exam on her first try. Ananya Singh, an IAS officer, is presently stationed in West Bengal. She has over 41,700 Instagram followers and is quite active on social media.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Google search tips: Know how to enhance your Google searches, simple tips and tools

Group ends up stranded in desert after taking Google Maps 'shortcut'

'You are an...': Nawaz Modi makes another shocking claim against billionaire Gautam Singhania

'Drilling to resume shortly': NDMA on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse rescue ops

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians may release these star players to get Hardik Pandya back

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE