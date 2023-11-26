Meet one of youngest IAS, Ananya Singh who cracked UPSC in first attempt, got AIR...

At the age of just 22, IAS Ananya Singh became an officer after successfully passing the UPSC exam. IAS Ananya Singh placed AIR 51 in the UPSC exam.

As one of India's most difficult exams, the UPSC requires candidates to study with unwavering devotion and resolve. IAS Ananya Singh is one of the few candidates who passes the UPSC exam on their first try, although many applicants need three or four tries to succeed. At the age of just 22, IAS Ananya Singh became an officer after successfully passing the UPSC exam. IAS Ananya Singh placed 51st in the UPSC exam.

Who is IAS Ananya Singh?

Ananya Singh, an IAS officer, is from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and attended St. Mary's Convent School for her education. Singh has consistently performed exceptionally well academically. She attended St. Mary's Convent School in Prayagraj for her education.

In the class 10 board exam, she received a score of 96%, and in the class 12, 98.25%. In both the 10th and 12th grades, she won the CISCE board in her district. Singh completed her education at Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce, where she earned an honors degree in economics.

She participated in the 2019 UPSC CSE and secured AIR 51 overall. When Singh saw the results of the government exam, she claimed she was shocked by her rank. At the age of just 22, she had achieved her childhood dream of becoming an IAS officer. At present, IAS Ananya Singh is assigned to the West Bengal cadre.

Ananya Singh, an IAS officer, enjoys reading and is an excellent synthesizer player. Ananya stated in an interview with Delhi Knowledge Track that she resumed her practice of writing answers to questions following her performance on the Main exam.

She added that she was unable to devote much time to writing because of time constraints. She did, however, pass the UPSC exam on her first try. Ananya Singh, an IAS officer, is presently stationed in West Bengal. She has over 41,700 Instagram followers and is quite active on social media.