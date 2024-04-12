Twitter
Meet man, an Indian genius, who led NASA mission during recent solar eclipse

He has over 16 years of experience in space systems engineering and aerospace instrumentation research.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 11:50 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Indians across the world have made their country proud in different fields, be it space, technology or business. Some of them grew up in India but later moved abroad for new opportunities. However, they continue to raise the name of their country. One such person is Aroh Barjatya, who recently led a key NASA mission that launched three sounding rockets during the recent total solar eclipse on April 8.

Who is Aroh Barjatya?

Barjatya is an India-born researcher who studied in cities across India before moving to the US in 2001. He is currently a professor of engineering physics at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) in Florida. He is also the director of the Space and Atmospheric Instrumentation Lab at ERAU. He has over 16 years of experience in space systems engineering and aerospace instrumentation research.

He holds a masters in electrical engineering from Utah State University. Aroh also pursued his PhD in spacecraft instrumentation from the same university. His father, Ashok Kumar Barjatya, is a chemical engineer and his mother Rajeshwari, is a homemaker. Aroh's sister, Apurva Barjatya, is also a mechanical engineer. 

Before moving to the US, Aroh did his schooling in Patalganga near Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Pilani, Solapur. He completed his electronics engineering from Walchand Institute of Technology, Solapur. 

"My deepest gratitude to all my fellow researchers at collaborating institutions and insanely capable and stellar students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, as well as, most crucially, to everyone at NASA Wallops Sounding Rocket Program Office and NASA Goddard Space Flight Center for helping accomplish six complex rocket missions in six months!!!" Aroh wrote in a LinkedIn post after the launch. The `Atmospheric Perturbations around Eclipse Path (APEP)' sounding rockets were launched from the agency's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

READ | Meet Babu KV, doctor who challenged Patanjali's misleading ads, and won 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
