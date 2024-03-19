Meet Isha Ambani's sister-in-law, chairperson of Piramal Pharma, her education qualification is...

Meet Isha Ambani's sister-in-law and Anand Piramal's sister who is also the chairperson of Piramal Pharma. Know details here.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani married businessman Anand Piramal on December 12, 2018. The couple is now parents of two beautiful kids one boy and a girl. While the spotlight hardly ever misses the Ambanis, Anand Piramal and his family remain out of it. Let's talk about Anand Piramal's sister Nandini Piramal today.

Nandini Piramal is the Chairperson of Piramal Pharma Ltd. She also heads the Human Resources, Information Technology function. She takes care of the quality unit of Piramal Pharma. Nandini Piramal is also an active advisor in the Piramal Foundation and Piramal Sarvajal, which is a social enterprise that distributes clean water to around 750,000 people across 20 states.

Nandini has a BA in Politics, Philosophy, and Economics from Oxford University. Anand Piramal's sister also did her MBA from Standford Graduate School of Business.

Read: Tata Steel to stop operations of coke ovens at UK plant due to...

(The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Click here to download.)