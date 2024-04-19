Meet Indian genius who passed IIT JEE exam at 13, went to IIT Kanpur, did PhD at 24, is now working as..

Twitter
Satyam Kumar is the son of Siddhanath Singh of Bakhora Pur, a village in Bhojpur district in Bihar.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 01:59 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

It is often said that if you are good at something, you can succeed at it no matter how many roadblocks you might face. Something similar happened with Satyam Kumar who created history when he became the youngest Indian to crack the IIT JEE in 2012, securing an exceptional All India Rank (AIR) of 670.

Satyam Kumar is the son of Siddhanath Singh of Bakhora Pur, a village in Bhojpur district in Bihar. His father works as a farmer in their villageDespite coming from a background where his family struggled, Satyam Kumar made sure to follow and fulfill the dreams that he saw for himself. 

Satyam Kumar relocated to Kota in Rajasthan and began his preparations for the IIT JEE exam. He was 12 when he cracked the JEE for the first time in 2011, achieving an AIR of 8137. Satyam Kumar did not let the initial result break his spirit and in his second attempt, in 2012, he cracked the IIT JEE exam at the age of 13 by securing AIR 670. He completed both his BTech and MTech from IIT Kanpur in Electrical Engineering, setting an example for generations to come. 

But, despite such heroic academic achievements at such a young age, Satyam Kumar did not stop dreaming. He pursued PhD at the University of Texas at Austin. He was then offered an internship at Apple. As of now, Satyam Kumar serves as a Graduate Research Assistant at the University of Texas, as per his LinkedIn profile. 

