India's biggest superstar worked in 17 back-to-back hit films at the box office, became highest-paid actor, he is..

Audiences used to eagerly wait for Rajesh Khanna's films to release in the theatres. They were so impressed with how he lived up to his characters that Rajesh Khanna never lost his stardom despite competition from other superstars.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

Rajesh Khanna is often referred to as the first superstar of Bollywood. In the 60s and 70s when Bollywood was riddled with multi-starrers, Rajesh Khanna's 17 solo films were back-to-back hits at the box office. 

Audiences used to eagerly wait for Rajesh Khanna's films to release in the theatres. They were so impressed with how he lived up to his characters that Rajesh Khanna never lost his stardom despite competition from other superstars. 

Rajesh Khanna, to this date, is considered the greatest and most successful actor in Indian cinema. Between 1969 and 1971, Rajesh Khanna made history at the box office when he acted in a record 17 consecutive solo hits. He was also the highest-paid actor in Bollywood in the 1970s and 1980s and made a world record of giving 17 successive super-hits in 3 years from 1969-71 including 15 consecutive solo super-hit films and 2 two hero films.

Rajesh Khanna's films 'Aradhana', 'Do Raaste', 'Bandhan', 'Doli', and 'Ittefaq', released in 1969, were all superhits at the box office, then in the year 1970, his films 'Sachaa Jhutha', 'Aan Milo Sajna', 'Safar', and 'The Train', among others were also all successful. 

Rajesh Khanna made his film debut with 'Aakhri Khatin 1966 and in 2005 was honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th anniversary of the Filmfare Awards. Rajesh Khanna, later in his life, also entered into politics and became a Member of Parliament in the 10th Lok Sabha from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency between 1992 and 1996, having been elected as an Indian National Congress candidate in the 1992 New Delhi by-election.

In his personal life, Rajesh Khanna was married to Dimple Kapadia. They had two daughters. His elder daughter Twinkle Khanna is married to Akshay Kumar. His younger daughter Rinke Khanna is married to Samir Saran and lives in London with her husband and children.

Rajesh Khanna passed away in July 2012 but is still adored by audiences for his illustrious career. The actor was India’s first superstar and is still remembered for his contribution to Indian Cinema.

READ | Meet actress who worked with Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, married man with Rs 10000 crore net worth, her husband is..

