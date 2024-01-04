Headlines

Meet IIT graduate with over Rs 300 crore salary package, he left Yahoo to join…

Prabhakar Raghavan is currently handling the role of Senior Vice President at Google. If reports are to be believed, Prabhakar Raghavan received around Rs 300 crore salary from Google in 2022.

Jan 04, 2024

IIT graduates are running a few of the biggest tech companies across the globe. Amid the new generation of artificial intelligence (AI) war between tech giants, companies like Google and Microsoft are betting big on great IT minds from across the globe. As Microsoft-backed ChatGPT took the early lead in the consumer based AI tool segment, Google hired IIT graduate rolled out Bard AI, giving a tough reply to OpenAI. The IIT graduate AI genius we are talking about is Prabhakar Raghavan. He is currently handling the role of Senior Vice President at Google. He is responsible for Google Search, Assistant, Geo, Ads, Commerce and Payments products. If reports are to be believed, Prabhakar Raghavan received around Rs 300 crore salary from Google in 2022.

Before joining Google, Prabhakar led Yahoo! Labs where he was responsible for search and ad ranking, as well as ad marketplace design, and later served as the company’s Chief Strategy Officer. He also served as CTO at Verity, and held various positions over the course of 14 years at IBM with a focus on algorithms, data mining and machine learning.

Born and brought up in Bhopal, Raghavan did his schooling from Campion School and his mother was physics and math teacher. After his schooling, he secured his Bachelor of Technology degree from the IIT Madras and a Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

Previously, he served as Vice President of Google Apps, Google Cloud, overseeing engineering, products and user experience. Under his leadership, the Apps business expanded from a set of consumer apps to an enterprise solution that is a major contributor to Google’s Cloud business. He also grew both Gmail and Drive past 1 billion MAUs and introduced a number of machine intelligence features in G Suite, including Smart Reply, Smart Compose, Drive Quick Access — each leading to measurable improvements in user experience.

