Meet IAS officer who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, she is from...

In a remarkable tale of resilience and determination, IAS officer Priyamvada Ashok Mhaddalkar from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, emerged victorious, securing an all-India rank of 13 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023.

At the age of 31, Priyamvada's journey to success wasn't that easy. After earning a B.Tech degree in Electronics Engineering and an MBA from IIM Bangalore, she went on into the world of investment banking, gaining six years of valuable experience. Yet, destiny had other plans for her.

In July 2020, Priyamvada took a leap of faith, leaving her corporate job to pursue her dream of becoming an IAS officer. Not afraid of any challenges, she opted for online learning and self-study, dedicating herself to the rigorous UPSC preparation.

Reflecting on her journey, Priyamvada acknowledged the difficulties of transitioning from a dynamic corporate environment to long hours of focused study. She had earlier said, "When suddenly you have to sit for three hours while giving an exam, writing with a pen and paper, it becomes very challenging."

Despite these obstacles, Priyamvada's dedication prevailed. She also faced the challenge of balancing family responsibilities with her intense preparation. Yet, with unconditional support from her family, she triumphed over every hurdle.

Priyamvada has a deep-rooted desire to serve society, inspired by her father, a government servant. Her story serves as a testament to the belief that hard work, patience, and a resolute spirit can overcome any adversity.

Priyamvada Ashok Mhaddalkar's journey is an inspiration for aspiring individuals, a reminder that what you seek is indeed seeking you – and with dedication, dreams can be transformed into reality.