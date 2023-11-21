Meet IAS officer, son of tea vendor, who first cracked JEE, then UPSC in first attempt, got AIR...

Deshal Dan Charan, son of a tea vendor from Sumalai village in Rajasthan, astounded everyone by achieving an All India Rank of 82 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) CSE 2017 exam.

Aspiring individuals from diverse backgrounds sit for the UPSC Civil Service Exam in an attempt to alter their destiny. Deshal Dan Charan's success story is unique and motivational. It was beyond Kushaldan's wildest imagination that his son would pass the nation's most difficult exam and become an IAS officer.

Taking out loans to fund his education, Deshal's father did not allow his financial hardships to dictate the son's future.

Deshal's achievement of becoming an Indian Administrative Services officer is recognized as there aren't many higher education institutions in the area. Deshal had wanted to join the IAS since he was a young child.

For his family of ten, his father Kushaldan, who owned a small farm, sold tea to make ends meet. Deshal was intelligent and a quick learner. Deshal persisted in his independent study for the civil services examination due to a lack of financial resources and official coaching.

Deshan and his older brother, however, excelled academically. The older brother was also picked for the Indian Navy, but he was martyred in a submarine accident when Deshal was in class ten.

Deshal was devasted by this incident, but he bounced back and put a lot of effort into his academics. Following his class 12, he passed the JEE exam and was admitted to IIIT Jabalpur. This is where he finished his engineering.

He could have taken a well-paying private job after graduation, but he chose to study for the UPSC instead. For preparation, he traveled to Delhi. He was aware, though, that he lacked the funds and resources to invest much time in this. He was aware that he needed to crack the test quickly.

He began putting in a lot of day and night work to make his dream come true. His unwavering efforts paid off, as he passed the UPSC Civil Services Examination on his first try and was appointed an IAS. It was noteworthy that he succeeded on his first attempt without the assistance of a coach. During the 2017 UPSC examination, he achieved the 82nd All India Rank.

At the age of 24, Deshal aced the test and placed among the year's top scorers. Deshal's seven siblings all enlisted in the Indian Navy. He provided Deshal with constant motivation to succeed in the UPSC.