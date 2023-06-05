Meet IAS Manuj Jindal, ex-NDA cadet, left high paying job in abroad to crack UPSC exam with AIR 53 (Photo: Insta/Manuj Jindal)

UPSC success stories: Cracking the UPSC Civil Services exam is surely an uphill task. Millions of candidates apply for the UPSC CSE every year, but only around 1,000 aspirants are able to crack this high-profile exam to become IAS, IPS, IFS and other civil servants. One such person is IAS Manuj Jindal, who cleared UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam with All India Rank (AIR) 53. But who is IAS Manuj Jindal?

Manuj Jindal is a 2017 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra Cadre. He is currently posted as CEO Zila Parishad in Thane. He is also an ex-NDA cadet, where he secured AIR 18 in the UPSC NDA exam. IAS Manuj Jindal belongs to Ghaziabad. He went to study in a school in Dehradun after his early studies. After his schooling, he cracked NDA at the age of 18.

He performed very well in the first term during his training. However, he became a victim of anxiety and depression in the second term. Due to his deteriorating condition, the academy decided to disqualify him from the course.

He then decided to study abroad and completed graduation from the University of Virginia. He got an offer from Barclays where he worked for three years at a good salary package. Later, he decided to come to India where his younger brother was preparing for UPSC. Manuj also decided to prepare for the exam and appeared in the exam in 2014. He cracked the first two stages -- prelims and mains -- but couldn't make it to the final list.

But in his second attempt, he passed the exam but was in the reserve list of the final result. However, in his third attempt, he finally cracked the exam in 2017 and secured AIR 53rd rank. He has authored a book on UPSC answer writing called 'Acing the Art of Answer Writing'. IAS Manuj also runs a YouTube channel wherein he provides guidance and teaches students about UPSC preparation.

READ | Meet Ashish Deora, Harvard alumnus who bought Ratan Tata-backed company, at just Rs 90 crore