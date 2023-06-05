Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Meet IAS Manuj Jindal, ex-NDA cadet, left high paying job in abroad to crack UPSC exam with AIR 53

IAS success stories: IAS Manuj Jindal cracked UPSC civil services exam in his third attempt.

Reported By:Prashant Tamta| Edited By: Prashant Tamta |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 05:54 AM IST

Meet IAS Manuj Jindal, ex-NDA cadet, left high paying job in abroad to crack UPSC exam with AIR 53
Meet IAS Manuj Jindal, ex-NDA cadet, left high paying job in abroad to crack UPSC exam with AIR 53 (Photo: Insta/Manuj Jindal)

UPSC success stories: Cracking the UPSC Civil Services exam is surely an uphill task. Millions of candidates apply for the UPSC CSE every year, but only around 1,000 aspirants are able to crack this high-profile exam to become IAS, IPS, IFS and other civil servants. One such person is IAS Manuj Jindal, who cleared UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam with All India Rank (AIR) 53. But who is IAS Manuj Jindal?

Manuj Jindal is a 2017 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra Cadre. He is currently posted as CEO Zila Parishad in Thane. He is also an ex-NDA cadet, where he secured AIR 18 in the UPSC NDA exam. IAS Manuj Jindal belongs to Ghaziabad. He went to study in a school in Dehradun after his early studies. After his schooling, he cracked NDA at the age of 18.

He performed very well in the first term during his training. However, he became a victim of anxiety and depression in the second term. Due to his deteriorating condition, the academy decided to disqualify him from the course. 

He then decided to study abroad and completed graduation from the University of Virginia. He got an offer from Barclays where he worked for three years at a good salary package. Later, he decided to come to India where his younger brother was preparing for UPSC. Manuj also decided to prepare for the exam and appeared in the exam in 2014. He cracked the first two stages -- prelims and mains -- but couldn't make it to the final list.

But in his second attempt, he passed the exam but was in the reserve list of the final result. However, in his third attempt, he finally cracked the exam in 2017 and secured AIR 53rd rank. He has authored a book on UPSC answer writing called 'Acing the Art of Answer Writing'. IAS Manuj also runs a YouTube channel wherein he provides guidance and teaches students about UPSC preparation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manuj Jindal (@manujjindal)

 

READ | Meet Ashish Deora, Harvard alumnus who bought Ratan Tata-backed company, at just Rs 90 crore

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details
In pics: Janhvi Kapoor exudes alluring vibe in black slit gown for Filmfare photoshoot
In pics: Radhika Madan’s 28th birthday was all about pool party in red bikini with her ‘soulmates’
Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore
Femina Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, others walk red carpet in style
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU June TEE 2023 date sheet OUT: See all important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.