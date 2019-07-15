MCC NEET 2019: Virtual vacancy list for round 2 of medical counselling released, check @mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) released the virtual vacancy list of round 2 of medical counselling of NEET exam for MBBS and BDS programmes on July 15 in India. The vacancy list shows the total no of seats vacant in medical colleges across India.

Students can check the vacancy list of round 2 of Medical counselling for NEET exam on the official website- mcc.nic.in

The NEET Medical Result 2019 was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5 June.

The registration, payment and choice filling for the first round of counselling started from 19 June and ended on 26 June.

Steps to check the vacancy list for round 2 of medical counselling:

1. Log on to the official website- mcc.nic.in

2. Click on the link 'Virtual Vacancy For Round 2'

3. The list will appear on the screen

4. Download and take a print out for future reference.

The processing for seat allotment has already begun and will continue till July 17.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on July 18.

Candidates have to report to the colleges to finalize their registration from July 18 to July 25.

A total of 1410755 students appeared for the examination out of which 797042 cleared the examination.

The male count stood at 351278 and the female count stood at 445761.

Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan topped the NEET 2019 examination and Madhuri Reddy G from Telangana came out on top among female toppers.

The minimum mark list that was considered for the NEET 2019 merit list

1 General category candidates- 50 percentile

2 Pwd candidates- 45 percentile

3 SC/ST category candidates- 40 percentile

The NEET counselling schedule will be uploaded on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) homepage after the result of NEET 2018 is declared.

In 2018, the first phase of NEET 2018 counselling was held from August 31 to September 3.

Those who wish to take admission in the college of their choice will have to lock their seat by submitting a fee and also verify their documents.