Karnataka: Class 12 Board Exam 2021 postponed, class 11 students to be promoted

For the past few days, the state of Karnataka has seen a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases. Amidst the surge, Karnataka Education Minister, S Suresh Kumar said that the examination of Class 12 (second PUC) has been postponed, while Class 11 exams 2021 or 1st PUC students will be promoted. On the other hand, the teachers will work from home due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The theory papers of Karnataka 2nd PUC exams were scheduled to begin from May 24 and end on June 16.

Earlier, the state government had decided to postpone the Karnataka Class 12 board practical exams 2021 or Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exams due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases across the state. No new dates for the exams have been announced yet.

Also read West Bengal Class 12 Board Exam 2021 to be conducted at home centres, check revised exam timings

The practical exams for Class 12 students in Karnataka were scheduled to commence from April 28 but had to be deferred due to the alarming number of Covid-19 cases in the state, which is increasing each day.

Karnataka on Monday reported 44,438 COVID-19 deaths and 239 related deaths, taking the total caseload and fatalities to 16.46 lakh and 16,250 respectively, the health department said.