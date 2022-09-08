Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 DECLARED at karresults.nic.in, check direct link, steps to download

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result: The Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 was held on August 12, 2022, and went on till August 25, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 02:24 PM IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 DECLARED at karresults.nic.in, check direct link, steps to download
File Photo

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 has been declared by the Department of Pre-University Education of Karnataka today - September 8, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website - www.karresults.nic.in. Candidates would require their registration number and subject combination to check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022. 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: Direct link to check scores 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: Steps to check scores 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result section on the homepage. 

Step 3: A new webpage will now open.

Step 4: Now, click on the 'Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022' link

Step 5: A new login page will open.

READ | Will NEET, JEE be merged with CUET? Here's what we know so far

Step 6: Enter your registration number and subject combination.

Step 7: Your Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 8: Download the result and take a printout of the same for future use. 

For the unversed, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 was held on August 12, 2022, and went on till August 25, 2022. Karnataka Class 12th Supplementary Exam was conducted in two sessions - the morning session from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm, and the afternoon session from 2:15 pm and 5:30 pm.

To pass the Karnataka Class 12 exam, students will need to score at least 35% marks. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 was declared on June 18, 2022. 61.88% of students cleared the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result DECLARED at neet.nta.nic.in: See where, how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.