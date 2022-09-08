Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 DECLARED at karresults.nic.in, check direct link, steps to download

File Photo

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 has been declared by the Department of Pre-University Education of Karnataka today - September 8, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website - www.karresults.nic.in. Candidates would require their registration number and subject combination to check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: Direct link to check scores

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result section on the homepage.

Step 3: A new webpage will now open.

Step 4: Now, click on the 'Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022' link

Step 5: A new login page will open.

Step 6: Enter your registration number and subject combination.

Step 7: Your Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 8: Download the result and take a printout of the same for future use.

For the unversed, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 was held on August 12, 2022, and went on till August 25, 2022. Karnataka Class 12th Supplementary Exam was conducted in two sessions - the morning session from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm, and the afternoon session from 2:15 pm and 5:30 pm.

To pass the Karnataka Class 12 exam, students will need to score at least 35% marks. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 was declared on June 18, 2022. 61.88% of students cleared the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam.