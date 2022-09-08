Will NEET, JEE be merged with CUET? Here's what we know so far

File Photo

On Wednesday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that there is no plan to merge the engineering entrance exam JEE and medical entrance exam NEET with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for the next 2 years. Reassuring the students, Pradhan said that the merger of exams is only a "concept" as of now and not a "decision".

University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had last month said JEE and NEET will be merged with the CUET in the future. Speaking about the same, Pradhan said, "Merger of NEET, JEE, and CUET is currently a concept, a thought, and the government has not yet decided upon it in principle."

The Education Minister said this while interacting with students, mostly hailing from his home state Odisha, of Allen Career Institute.

"There is no proposal of merging NEET, JEE with CUET and it will take at least two years to decide upon the concept of a merger of the three exams and to conduct a combined test," he added. UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had told PTI last month that glitches in CUET UG will not affect the expansion plans of the crucial exam but the merger will not be "hurried up".

"As per the NEP, the plan is to have a common entrance exam to reduce the burden on students of appearing in multiple entrances. However, we won't hurry up to introduce it as we need to plan well. It is a massive exercise and our focus is on planning and taking forward from the lessons we have learned while conducting CUET," Jagadesh had said.

The debut edition of CUET UG began in July and has been marred with glitches prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel exams at multiple centres. With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh.

NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations. While JEE-Mains is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted twice a year, NEET is conducted in pen and paper mode.