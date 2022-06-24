JEE Main 2022: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urged to postpone exams amid floods

file photo

Assam’s flood situation has disturbed the life of lakhs of people in the state. According to officials, floodwaters have started receding from some parts of Brahmaputra and Barak rivers but situation remains problematic for 45.34 lakh people.

Considering the devastating flood situation in the state, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Member of Parliament, Sushmita Dev has urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 for candidates who have their exam centres in Silchar.

The TMC leader has written a letter to CM Sarma requesting the latter to declare a flood officially in Assam.

Sushmita Dev shared a tweet regarding the matter. It read, “Sir Himanta Biswa I hope the government has declared Floods officially. Pls delay all entrance exams in Silchar centres for NEET JEE. PM Modi, CM Assam, Dharmendra Pradhan cancel entrance exams.”

Addressing the CM, she added that the damage to people’s properties due to the unprecedented flooding in the districts of Barak Valley, Assam is beyond repair.

“I am not aware of any official order declaring floods which has become absolutely necessary in the time of crises. It is my humble request that flood or national disaster is declared officially to help people claim financial compensation in one form or the other”, she added.

Notably, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has taken serious steps in consideration of the Assam floods. The ICAI CA Foundation exam 2022 at Silchar center will now be held on June 26. Earlier, it was scheduled to take place today.