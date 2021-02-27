Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021: Want to serve the nation? Here's your chance

Indian Army Technical Graduate Course will commence in July 2021 at Indian Military Academy, Dehradun for permanent commission in the Indian Army.

Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Army has issued a notification for Technical Graduate Course (TGC-133). Under this, eligible unmarried engineering graduates can apply on or before 26 March 2021 (Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021). Candidates can apply for the Indian Army TGC 2021 on the official website i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Technical Graduate Course will commence in July 2021 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for permanent commission in the Indian Army.

On successful completion of training cadets will be granted for Short Service Commission/Permanent Commission in the Army in the rank of Lt/Ante Date Seniority

For the course, online application filing will begin on February 25, 2021. The last date for submission of online application form is March 26, 2021 till 3 pm.

Given below is the Eligibility Criteria to apply for this course.

Educational Qualification

Must have BE / B Tech from a recognized university in the relevant field.

Candidates who are in the final year of the engineering degree course can also apply.

Age Limit

Minimum age limit: 20 years (as on July 1, 2021).

Maximum age limit- 27 years (as on July 1, 2021).

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of cutoff marks set for each Engineering discipline/stream.

After shortlisting of applications, the centre allotment will be intimated to the candidate via their email.

After allotment of Selection Centre, candidates will have to login to the website and select their SSB dates which are available on a first come first serve basis initially.

Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage 1 will go to Stage 2. Those who fail in Stage 1 will be returned on the same day.

Duration of SSB interviews is five days.

The Candidates who will clear all stages of SSB interview will appear for medical examination.

After clearing the SSB interviews and declared medically fit, the candidate will be issued the Joining Letter for training.

How to Apply?

Eligible and Interested candidates can apply online on website joinindianarmy.nic.in from 25 February to 26 March 2021.

To apply for the recruitment first click on 'Officer Entry Apply/Login'.

Then click on 'Registration'.

Click on 'Apply Online'.

Then fill in the application form as per the given instruction.

Submit the application form after rechecking.

Take out two print out of the submitted application form.

Indian Army TGC 132 Application Link is available from February 25 to March 26, 2021.

