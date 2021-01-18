ICSI CSEET result 2021 declared at icsi.edu, steps to check e-marksheet, direct link

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Monday announced the results for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) examination on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the CSEET examination can check their results on the official website icsi.edu.

The institute conducted the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on January 9 and 10, 2021. The CSEET 2021 result has been released along with a subject-wise breakup of marks of each candidate. No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement will be issued to the candidates, the CSEET said.

The exam comprises four papers: Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs and Viva.

How to check ICSI CSEET results 2021:

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CSEET results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to check ICSI CSEET results 2021

ICSI CS Foundation Result

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) also released CS Foundation result on Monday, 18 January 2021. Candidates can visit ICSI's official website to check the same. Balaji B G has topped the exam followed by Priya Jain and Aparna Mukesh Agarwal jointly scoring rank 2. At rank 3, Nikita Jian and Chiraag Agarwal have also scored the same marks and jointly hold the rank, reported Indian Express.