IBPS PO 2019: Notification released for over 4000 vacancies, eligibility and other details on ibps.in

More than 4000 Probationary Officers (PO) vacancy have been announced by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Interested candidates can apply on its official website www.ibps.in.

The application for the vacancy has been started from 07-08-2019 and will end on 28-08-2019. Candidates who qualify the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the Online Main examination.

Shortlisted candidates in the main examination will be called for a common interview by the nodal agency.

The date of Preliminary Online Examination is- 12th October 2019, 13th October 2019, 19th October 2019 and 20th October 2019.

The Main examination will be held on November 30, 2019.

Post Name: Probationary Officer (PO)

No. of Vacancies: 4,336

Job Location: All India

Age Limit (as on 01-08-2019): Minimum 20 years and Maximum 30 years

Educational Qualification: Candidates ought to have a graduation degree in any stream from a recognized university.

Last Date of Online Application: 28-08-2019