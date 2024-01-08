Gold in 6000 carts, 300 elephants, 7000 horses: Know Khilji looted these treasures from which Hindu king

Aware of the grandeur of the Kakatiya dynasty, Malik Kafur was taken aback. Despite the tempting offer, he audaciously asked for the Kohinoor diamond, which adorned Prataparudra's turban.

Alauddin Khilji's tales of cruelty are renowned and his plunder and massacres in India were unprecedented. After acquiring power in Delhi, Khilji entrusted his loyal eunuch Malik Kafur with the responsibility of conquering the southern regions. Kafur, leading an army of around 60,000 soldiers, launched an attack on the Kakatiya Empire, focusing on the southern fortress of Devagiri. However, news of the Muslim army's approach reached the ruler of Warangal, Raja Prataparudra.

Raja Prataparudra, having previously repelled Khilji's forces, was well aware of the impending danger. This time, Malik Kafur arrived with thorough preparation. Prataparudra swiftly assembled his army and stationed them outside the external walls of the Warangal fort. Meanwhile, Kafur laid siege to Warangal in the early days of the Poush month.

Days turned into nights as Khilji's army surrounded the fort. However, the resilience of the Warangal fort and its robust defenses disheartened Kafur's forces. There was no sign of weakness anywhere.

Five days into the siege, Kafur, feeling confident, retired for the night. In the middle of the night, approximately 1,000 cavalrymen on swift horses emerged from the Warangal fort like lightning, striking the Khilji army with unparalleled speed and causing chaos. Thousands were killed in the sudden onslaught. Prataparudra's soldiers swiftly returned to the safety of the fort, matching their entry speed.

Malik Kafur found himself in a predicament, with the siege having lasted a month without progress. Realizing the futility of the situation, Kafur decided to change his strategy. He decided to breach the external walls of the fort. With success in breaking the outer wall, those who sought refuge within the fortress ventured out.

The situation inside the fort became challenging. Managing the large population, arranging food and provisions became an overwhelming task for Raja Prataparudra.

Raja Prataparudra's military commander, Rana Dev, and adviser repeatedly urged him to order an attack on Khilji's army. However, in the midst of this, the king took a step that astonished everyone. Prataparudra decided that the time had come to meet Khilji and end the conflict.

Raja Prataparudra, accompanied by his closest advisers, presented a proposal for a truce to Malik Kafur. In addition to his golden idol, Prataparudra pledged 6,000 gold-laden horses, 300 elephants adorned with gold, and 7,000 horses as a gesture of friendship. Additionally, he committed to paying regular tributes.

Aware of the grandeur of the Kakatiya dynasty, Malik Kafur was taken aback. Despite the tempting offer, he audaciously asked for the Kohinoor diamond, which adorned Prataparudra's turban. The negotiation almost collapsed, but Prataparudra, in the interest of peace, reluctantly agreed.

Finally, on March 19, 1310, Malik Kafur departed from Warangal, having executed the most significant plunder in history. The journey back to Delhi took 82 days. Alauddin Khilji, upon Kafur's return, celebrated the triumph by adorning Delhi in grandeur. Khilji declared Kafur as the conqueror of all conquerors on that day.