Goa Class 10 Board Exam 2021 results: BIG update students must know

Goa Class 10 Board Exam 2021: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has formulated a scheme for finalising the results of class 10 students. The evaluation criteria will be based on the internal assessment conducted by schools during the academic year.

The Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education's (GBSHSE) executive committee met on Saturday and prepared the scheme, which will have to be followed by all the schools affiliated to it, reported news agency PTI.

Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allotted will be given an opportunity to appear in an exam as and when conditions are conducive to hold the exam, according to the scheme.

Schools affiliated with the GBSHSE board have been asked to form a result committee for the Goa 10th Board Exam 2021, comprising teachers from their own institution and neighbouring schools. Schools found indulging in malpractices while finalizing the results of Goa 10th Board Exam 2021 will get penalized.

"In cases where a school deliberately indulges in practices that are not consistent with fair, unbiased and objective practices of assessment, the board reserves the right to start de-recognition proceedings and/or impose financial penalty against the school or decide not to declare the result of class tenth for the school till the time it is not in conformity with the boards policy," it said.

The official notice released by GBSHSE on May 24, 2021, reads, "Goa 10th Board Exam 2021 scheduled from May 13 to June 4, 2021, stands cancelled. The class 10 results will be prepared based on the internal assessment conducted by the schools and would be scaled up as per an objective criterion prepared by the board. The board will share the details shortly."

The state board is yet to announce a decision on Class 12 exams.

Students and teachers must visit the official site gbshse.info for more updates on the evaluation criteria for Goa Class 10 Board Exam 2021.