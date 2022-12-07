DU PG 2022 Second Admission List to release today at du.ac.in, check important dates

File Photo

Delhi University is all set to release the DU PG Admission 2022 Second List today - December 7, 2022. According to the official schedule, the second admission list will release today and the applications for the same will begin tomorrow - December 8, 2022.

Candidates will be able to check the admission list on the official website - www.du.ac.in or www.admission.uod.ac.in. The first admission list was previously released for M.A French, M.A Geography, M.A German, M.A Hispanic, M.A Italian, M.A Linguistic, and others.

The DU also released the first admission list for M.Sc Biochemistry, M.Sc Biophysics, M.Sc Microbiology, M.Sc Human Development, and Childhood Studies and M.Sc Resource Management Design Application, and more.

The second admission list for these courses will be released today.

DU PG Admission 2022 Second Admission List Dates

Display of second admission list on website: December 7, 2022 (Wednesday)

Candidates to apply: December 8, 2022 (Thursday)

Departments or colleges to verify and approve admissions of candidates: December 9, 2022 (Friday), 5 pm

Payments against the second merit list: From December 10, 2022 (Saturday), 1 am till December 10, 2022, 11:59 pm.

Candidates who will be allotted seats today will have to apply against their seats from December 8, 2022, 10 am onwards till December 9, 2022, till 5 pm.

After submitting the applications, the departments/colleges will then verify the documents after which candidates will have to pay their fees.