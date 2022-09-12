Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

DU admission 2022: HC directs St Stephen's College to follow Delhi University admission policy for 2022-23

Once the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal opens, there will be a link on the website for the same.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 02:08 PM IST

DU admission 2022: HC directs St Stephen's College to follow Delhi University admission policy for 2022-23
File photo

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed St Stephen's College of Delhi to follow policies laid down by Delhi University for admission in 2022-2023. 

The Bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad in its judgment passed on Monday also directed St Stephen`s college to withdraw its admission prospectus issued for this academic year.

The bench directed the college administration to issue a fresh prospectus giving 100 percent weightage to the CUET 2022 score for admission to students belonging to the non-minority category applying to the undergraduate courses for 2022-2023.

The bench passed judgment on petitions concerning the issue of admission procedure at St Stephen`s College of Delhi for its unreserved seats category in undergraduate courses for the academic session 2022-23. Previously, the college gave 85 percent weightage to Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score and 15 percent to interviews, which is contrary to the new admission process announced by Delhi University.

The Delhi High Court was examining two petitions, one was moved by Stephen`s College challenging the order of the Delhi University to grant admission in undergraduate courses through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and to withdraw the prospectus issued by the college and the second plea was moved by Monika Poddar, a law student, through a PIL challenging the college`s decision to continue with interviews for admission to its general seats.

The High Court on August 30, 2022, had kept the order reserved in that matter after the conclusion of the submissions by all parties. The Court while keeping the order reserved on Stephen`s college petition also reserved the order on the PIL of the student, who had challenged the decision of St Stephen`s college to conduct an interview round for admission to the unreserved category for the academic session 2022-23. 

Both matters were heard by the bench together. Recently in an affidavit filed in the matters, Delhi University stated that the National Educational Policy recommends holding Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has to be uniformly accepted by St Stephen`s College.

The Delhi University further stated that the Law is well settled that aided "Minority Educational Institutions cannot admit students under the Unreserved Category as per its own whims and fancies."Meanwhile, Delhi University has also supported the petition of students and said that the college could not be allowed to bring "subjectivity bias and discrimination" through the conduct of interviews with students belonging to non-minority communities.

Earlier, Delhi HC had issued notice to all respondents in both matters. The petitioner college has challenged the DU order to withdraw the prospectus issued by it and to grant admission through CUET. 

It is stated by the petitioner that they are conducting interviews with students seeking admission to the college. This practice has been there for so many years and it was allowed. 

The PIL of the student had challenged the decision of St. Stephen`s college to conduct an interview round for admission to the unreserved category for the academic session 2022-23. 

The petition filed through Advocate Akash Vajpai stated that taking interviews where the award of marks is left to the subjective satisfaction of the selection committee gives ample room for discrimination and manipulation. 

The PIL stated that DU policy specifically says that admission in the general category seats in its minority colleges like St Stephen`s will be done only on the basis of marks obtained in CUET while in admission on reserved seats those colleges can give 15 per cent weightage to the interview and 85 per cent weightage to the CUET score at the time of admission. It is sought that admission should be granted according to the DU`s recommendations. (ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MAH CET MCA Result 2022 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.