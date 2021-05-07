DSSSB recruitment 2021 exam postponed, check latest updates here

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has postponed the recruitment exams scheduled to be held from May 12 to May 27, 2021. The official notification is available on the website of DSSSB – dsssb.delhi.gov.in. These examinations will be postponed till the next order.

The official notification reads, “In view of the administrative exigencies the online exams of postcodes 37/20, 06/20, 03/20, 07/20, and 40/20 scheduled from May 12 to May 27 are hereby deferred till further order,” the DSSSB has notified.”

Six exams were scheduled to be held from May 12 to May 27, first, Junior Clerk in Delhi Transport Corporation; second, Assistant grade 1 in Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation; Third, stenographer (English) in Delhi transport Corporation; fourth, Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Delhi Jal Board; fifth, Stenographer (Hindi) in Delhi Transport Corporation and Sixth, Ahlmad in Labour Department.

The revised dates for the exam will be released by the board later. Candidates can keep checking the official website for updates.

DSSB is also holding examinations for the various postcodes of Directorate of education, GNCTD through online mode (Computer-based test) scheduled from June 8 to June 20, 2021. An E-admit card will be provided soon on the official website of the Board.