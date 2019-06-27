Delhi University (DU) Admission 2019: Hansraj College releases first cut-off list, check here

Delhi University's (DU) Hansraj College on Thursday released the first cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate courses, a day before the varsity's official date for the announcement of the first cut-off.

The Delhi University had announced that its colleges would release the first cut-off for admission on June 28. DU had earlier extended its registration date to June 22 after the Delhi High Court ordered it to follow the last year's eligibility criteria for granting admission.

The varsity announced its admission schedule earlier this month and said the first cut-off will be released on June 28, second on July 4, third on July 9, fourth on July 15 and fifth on July 20 for undergraduate courses.

The first admission list will be put up on July 17 for postgraduate courses, second one July 22, third on July 27 and fourth on August 2.

Here is the first cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate courses in Hansraj College

The highest cut-off percentage in Shivaji Colleges is for B.A. (H) Economics course - 98.5% (Gen category).

Follow these steps to check cut-off for all courses in Hansraj College:

Step - 1: Log on to the official website of the college - hansrajcollege.ac.in

Step - 2: Go to "ANNOUNCEMENTS" section on the home page and click on "view all"

Step - 3: A new window will open where a list of all announcements will appear. Click on the link before "First Cutoff - Admissions 2019-20"

Step - 4: A PDF file will open where you can see cut-off for different courses and categories

2,58,388 valid candidates

The registrations process for DU, that culminated on June 22, saw a total of 3,67,895 registrations on the university's portal, of whom 2,58,388 candidates actually proceeded and made payment.

According to the data, 84,021 female candidates and 68,457 male candidates applied for admission under the unreserved category.

Under the Scheduled Tribe category, 4,044 male applicants and 3,056 female applicants applied for admission. Over 17,000 male candidates and over 16,000 female candidates applied for admission under the SC quota.

As many as 32,926 male candidates and 22,531 female candidates applied for admission under the Other Backward Class (OBC) non-creamy layer quota.

Under the newly-introduced EWS quota, 5,528 male candidates, 3,562 female candidates and one candidate from the third gender applied for admission. This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the EWS category under postgraduate and undergraduate courses. The number of seats for undergraduate courses has increased to 62,000. There will also be separate cut-offs for the EWS category.