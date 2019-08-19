CTET exam 2019: Registration for examination begins, check @ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has opened up registrations for Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) examination which will be held on December 2019. Interested candidates can register by logging on to the official website- ctet.nic.in

The online registration process for the examination starts from August 19, 2019, and ends on September 18, 2019.

The last date of submission for the application fee will be on September 23, 2019.

The exam will be conducted on December 8, 2019.

Steps to submit online application:

Step 1. Log on to the official website- ctet.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link ' Apply Online'.

Step 3. The online application form has to be filled and the registration number should be noted.

Step 4. Candidate should upload scanned images of the latest photograph and signature.

Step 5. Pay the Examination fee by e-challan or debit/credit card and net banking.

Step 6. Take a print out of the confirmation page for future reference.

The CTET examination will consist of two papers. Paper 1 will be held in the morning session and paper 2 will be held in the afternoon session.

The duration of both the papers will be 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Paper 1 will be for candidates who intend to teach from class 1 to class 5.

Paper 2 will be for candidates who intend to teach from class 5 to class 8.

General/OBC candidates have to pay Rs 700 for Paper 1/Paper 2 exam.

SC/ST/ Differently Abled candidates have to pay Rs 350 for Paper 1/ Paper 2 exam.

The General/OBC candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 1200 for both papers.

SC/ST/ Differently Abled candidates appearing for both the papers have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600.