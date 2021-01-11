Headlines

Education

Education

CTET 2021: Exam date, admit card release date, exam rules and other latest updates

It may be recalled that CTET Exam was scheduled in July 2020 but it was postponed due to CVID-19 pandemic.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 11, 2021, 08:33 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on January 31. It is expected that the CTET 2021 Admit Card would be issued from next week. The candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website of CTET – ctet.nic.in.

It may be recalled that CTET Exam was scheduled in July 2020 but it was postponed due to CVID-19 pandemic.

CTET 2021 Admit Card:

It is to be noted that the CBSE usually issues the admit cards 10 days before the CTET exam and since the exam will be held on January 31 it is expected that it would be released between January 20 to 26.

Here's how to download admit card online:

- Visit the official website of CTET.
- Find “CTET July 2020 Admit Card” on the homepage.
- You will need to fill the details requested which include registration number and date of birth/password. 
- Then you need to press Submit.
- The website will direct you to screen where your admit card will be displayed.
- Download and take a print of the admit card.

Each candidate is required to maintain social distancing, wear face mask, take personal hand sanitiser and disposable hand gloves, personal water bottle and ball pen.

The CTET 2021 exam will be held across 135 cities. The new exam cities are Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Saharsa, Saran, Bhilai/ Durg, Bilaspur, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Gonda, Mainpuri, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Udham Singh Nagar.

Notably, CTET is held twice a year - in July and in December. 

