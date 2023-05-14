Search icon
CISCE ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023: Girls out perform boys in both Classes 10 and 12

CISCE ICSE, ISC Board Result 2023 has been declared, check all important details here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

CISCE CISE, ISC Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 board result 2023 has been declared. Candidates who appeared can check the result on the official website - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and cisceresults.in. 

Around 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for the CISCE board exam this year for both classes 10 and 12. In the ICSE or Class 10th board exam 2023, 98.94 percent of students have passed the exam and in the ISC or Class 12 board exam 2023, 96.93 percent of students have passed.  

This year, in both classes 10th and 12th, girls have performed better than the boys. 99.21 percent of girls have passed the Class 10 exam and 98.01 percent of girls passed the Class 12 exam. While only 98.71 per cent of students passed class 10 and 95.96 per cent passed class 12.  In the class 12 (ISC) exam, Riyaa Agarwal topped and in class 10th Rushil Kumar. 

CISCE Results 2023 for Class 10, 12: Girls performed better 

Class 10 

  • Girls: 99.21%
  • Boys: 98.71%

Class 12

  • Girls: 98.01%
  • Boys: 95.96%

ICSE, ISC result 2023: Steps to check marks online

  • Go to cisce.org or results.cisce.org.
  • Now, open the ICSE or ISC result link, as required.
  • Enter your credentials and login.
  • Check your board exam result.

