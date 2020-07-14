Headlines

CBSE Class XII Results 2020: Meet Divyanshi Jain, Lucknow girl who scored 100 percent marks in board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released Class 12 results yesterday and the result of around 12 lakh candidates was announced this year. 

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2020, 08:53 AM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released Class 12 results yesterday and the result of around 12 lakh candidates was announced this year. 

While the Board has not announced merit list this year, one student grabbed everyone's attention. This may surprise but a girl from Lucknow has scored a perfect 100 percent in the Board exams and has created history.

Divyanshi Jain, scored 600 marks out of 600 to get cent percent marks in CBSE class 12 results declared on Monday.

The city-based 18-year-old did not lose a single mark in any of her six subjects of humanities scoring a perfect 100 in each.

Jain wants to pursue a career in History as a subject and learn more about the country's past."I want to give this message that it is not compulsory to score maximum marks. What is important is to give your 100 percent. I used to study from NCERT books. In the future, I would like to do research in history as a subject and learn more about our country`s past," she said.

Divyanshi's parents said that they are proud of their daughter."I am very happy that she topped the CBSE examination. We were hoping that she will top in her school, but now we are very happy that she topped all India. We are very supportive of her and will support her further studies," said Rajesh Prakash Jain her father.

Seema Jain said her daughter deserved the honour considering that she had put in the hours to study."She deserves this. She used to study regularly. She used to follow a time table and I used to help her. I am happy for her. I am proud of my daughter."

Divanshi's elder sister Shreyanshi Jain said," It is her determination and hard work that gave her the results. I used to clear her doubts and help her in her studies."

Divyanshi appeared for exams of all subjects except Geography, which was cancelled due to Covid-19. She was also among the toppers at her school, in which she scored 97 percent marks. 

(Inputs from ANI)

