CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 CANCELLATION: Good news for students as schools plan to hold new set of practice tests

Amid growing clamour to cancel the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 due to rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases across the country, schools affiliated to CBSE are planning to hold another set of online practice tests for Class 12 students.

It is to be noted that summer vacations have started in schools but a special schedule has been set by the CBSE affiliated schools for those students who are set to appear in CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 to clear their doubts. Schools are planning to hold a test after the beginning of online classes post summer vacation, a test will be held.

The schools took this decision after Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' did not make any announcement about cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 following a meeting with education secretaries of different states.

Also read CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 CANCELLATION: Centre takes BIG decision

During the high-level meeting, Pokhriyal said that the second wave has forced the education institutions to remain close for a longer period. "While we have ensured that students are learning at home through various initiatives, we should focus on the needs of the aspirational districts where there is a digital gap so that we can empower the local bodies, NGOs and the parents and teachers," he added.

Pokhriyal also sought suggestions from states on the issue of the pending class 12 board exams. The CBSE Board exams were scheduled to begin on May 4 but were postponed because of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. "To conduct the Board Exams for Class XII, the situation will be reviewed on June 1 by the Board," the Education Ministry said.