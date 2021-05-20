CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 CANCELLATION: Centre takes BIG decision

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday (May 17) discussed various measures adopted for the management of the education system during COVID-19, with School Education Secretaries of all states and Union Territories. According to the Ministry of Education, this was the biggest meeting held on School Education during the pandemic. CBSE Class 12 Board exam 2021 was also discussed in the meeting.

Pokhriyal said that the second wave has forced the education institutions to remain close for a longer period. "While we have ensured that students are learning at home through various initiatives, we should focus on the needs of the aspirational districts where there is a digital gap so that we can empower the local bodies, NGOs and the parents and teachers," he added.

Important points from the meeting:

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank sought suggestions from states on the issue of the pending class 12 board exams. The CBSE Board exams were scheduled to begin on May 4 but were postponed because of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. "To conduct the Board Exams for Class XII, the situation will be reviewed on June 1 by the Board," the Education Ministry said.

The minister said that despite the pandemic, the Centre and the states, as well as agencies like the National Testing Agency (NTA), have managed to deliver education online as well as conduct public exams such as JEE and NEET-UG, and the Government is committed to ensure the safety and academic welfare of students.

"We have been successful in transforming our homes into classrooms in these unprecedented times. We have also set an example of ensuring that no student faced a year loss," Education Minister said.

Pokhriyal stated that the Department has taken up several initiatives in 2020-21 for facilitating continuous learning during the pandemic. These include -- expansion of DIKSHA under PM eVIDYA; DTH TV channels under the bouquet of SWAYAM PRABHA TV channels; launch of online NISHTHA training for teachers at DIKSHA; Launch of Manodarpan to cater to the socio-emotional and psychological needs of the students, etc.

The Education Minister noted all the problems and suggestions made by the states and lauded them for their commendable work in the field of education. He assured them that the Ministry will extend its full support in this difficult time.

The suggestions that were given during the meeting:

-- 'Bharat net' to connect all the schools.

-- Provide digital devices to secondary school students.

-- To ensure the mental wellness of students and teachers, the 'Manodarpan' portal needs to be used effectively.

-- Grief session to be arranged at required places.

(With agency inputs)