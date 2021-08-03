CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result DECLARED: What to check in marksheet?

Now that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Results 2021 for classes 10, students should ensure that their marksheet is error-free. Every student should run a check on the marksheet to check.

Students need to check the following on the CBSE 10th Result 2021 marksheet:

SpellingPersonal Details are correctCalculatoin is correct Pass/ Fail StatusMatch Marks with Pre-Boards, Unit Tests

The result has been announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject were for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks were calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.