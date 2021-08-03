CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Link activated, how to download marksheet online

The link to download the marksheet has been activated. The pass percentage is 98.80.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the CBSE Results 2021 for classes 10 at 12 pm today (August 3) at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The link to download the marksheet has been activated. The pass percentage is 98.80.

How to check CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result through cbseresults.nic.in

Step 1: Visit the official website - cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'CBSE Class 10' result link

Step 3: Submit registration number, roll number and other log-in credentials

Step 4: Class 10 results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your marksheet. Take a printout for further reference.

Since CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, the students are being evaluated using their past three years’ performances. As per the marking scheme designed by the CBSE, the class 10 and 11 final marks will carry 30 per cent weightage and the class 12 internal and practical scores will have 40 per cent weightage in the results.