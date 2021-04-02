CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: BIG updates students must know

The Central Board of Secondary Education for class 10 and class 12 are all set to start from the first week of May. However, with the current rise in the number of COVID-19, there has been concern over the exams.

Keeping in mind the pandemic situation, CBSE has announced certain measures. It is to be noted that the COVID-19 outbreak has forced many students of CBSE class 10, 12 to shift along with their families to some other city or country. This has made it quite tough for several students of CBSE Class 10, 12 to appear for the exam from the school or examination centre the students is enrolled or allotted.

Exams only for crucial subjects

In wake of the pandemic, the board has decided that the CBSE exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will only be conducted for 29 main subjects that are important for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions.

"Have advised CBSE to conduct board exams only for 29 main subjects that are required for promotion and crucial for university admissions. Whenever CBSE is in a position to hold board exams, it shall conduct for 29 subjects by giving adequate notice. For the rest of the subjects, CBSE will not hold board exams and instructions for their marking, assessment will be issued soon," Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Wednesday.

Guidelines for students who tested COVID-19 positive

CBSE has made an important announcement for students who have contracted COVID-19. As per the CBSE circular if a student has tested positive then he/she need not worry about his/her lab practical exams. Exams for such students will be postponed and can be done either in April or even after written exams are over. CBSE circular says such students should just be advised to take rest and be in isolation at home.

CBSE 'e-Pareeksha Portal

CBSE has opened an 'e-Pareeksha Portal for Various Exam Related Activities 2021'. The students of Class 10 and Class 12 can access the portal by log in to the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in.

According to CBSE, the 'e-Pareeksha Portal for Various Exam Related Activities 2021' has been launched for the convenience of the students appearing for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021.

New syllabus

The new syllabus for the new academic session for classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). However, there is no reduction in the syllabus for the academic session 2021-22. The new academic session for these students starts this month.

Students should keep in mind that the revised/reduced CBSE syllabus of the previous academic session will not be applicable in the new academic year. Hence, students of CBSE Class 9-12 are advised to check the new syllabus as they begin their studies in the new class for this academic session.